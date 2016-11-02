Independent senator and former journalist Andre Pratte wants the Liberal government to look seriously at beefing up protection for reporters and their sources.

Pratte says if the government shows no interest, he’ll pursue the idea himself.

In an interview, Pratte says it is quite worrisome that Montreal police obtained warrants to monitor one of his former colleagues, La Presse columnist Patrick Lagace.

The newspaper said this week it had learned at least 24 surveillance warrants were issued for Lagace’s iPhone this year in connection with an internal probe into allegations police anti-gang investigators fabricated evidence.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Supreme Court of Canada has already explicitly laid out the test that must be satisfied when police investigations intersect with media freedoms.

Pratte, a form head of La Presse's editorial board, says those rules were not enough to protect Lagace and his sources.

Report Typo/Error