A sentencing hearing for a teenager convicted in a deadly shooting at a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan has heard that one of the victims was shot 11 times.

Dayne Fontaine, who was 17, was killed along with his younger brother at a house in La Loche in January 2016.

The hearing in Meadow Lake, Sask., has been told that Dayne said: “Don’t shoot me” and “I don’t want to die” before he was shot.

His 13-year-old brother Drayden was shot twice in the face and the head.

The shooter then went to the high school where he killed a teacher and an aide, and wounded seven other people.

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Two weeks have been set aside to determine if the killer should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

