A sentencing hearing for a teenager convicted in a deadly shooting at a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan has been told that one of the victims was shot 11 times.

Dayne Fontaine, who was 17, was killed along with his younger brother at a house in La Loche in January 2016.

The hearing in Meadow Lake, Sask., has been told that Dayne said: “Don’t shoot me” and “I don’t want to die” before he was shot.

His 13-year-old brother Drayden was shot twice in the face and the head.

The shooter then went to the high school where he killed a teacher and an aide, and wounded seven other people.

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Two weeks have been set aside to determine if the killer should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The Crown has served notice that it wants an adult sentence.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox said last fall that there are many factors to consider in an application to sentence a young person as an adult, including moral culpability, lack of a criminal record and level of cognitive or social development.

No agreed facts about what happened — including a motive — were submitted to the court when the guilty pleas were entered last October.

At the time of the shooting, the teen’s friends described him as the black sheep of his family and a victim of bullying at school. One person said the teen was often teased about his large ears.

At least one victim wants the shooter to be sentenced as an adult, noting that he turned 18 shortly after the shooting occurred.

Charlene Klyne was a substitute teacher in the high school and lost her sight after being shot in the face.

Klyne said last week that the severity of the crime warrants an adult sentence.

“I don’t think of a child grabbing a gun and shooting people ... seven he wounded; four he killed. A child doesn’t do that,” she said.

