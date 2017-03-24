Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Share stories and photos to help us commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle for Hill 70 and Vimy Ridge Add to ...

Globe Staff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Battle for Hill 70 has been called both “Canada’s Forgotten Battle of the First World War” and one of the most significant in Canadian history. It took place from Aug. 15-25, 1917, and was fought between Vimy and Passchendaele, both so vividly remembered by Canadians.

This year marks 100 years since these First World War assaults. Do you have relatives who fought in or were affected by the Battle for Hill 70 or Vimy Ridge? Help The Globe mark the 100 anniversaries by sharing their stories, photos, or memorabilia from that time.

Submissions can be sent to the following E-mail: WWIcallout@globeandmail.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular