The Battle for Hill 70 has been called both “Canada’s Forgotten Battle of the First World War” and one of the most significant in Canadian history. It took place from Aug. 15-25, 1917, and was fought between Vimy and Passchendaele, both so vividly remembered by Canadians.

This year marks 100 years since these First World War assaults. Do you have relatives who fought in or were affected by the Battle for Hill 70 or Vimy Ridge? Help The Globe mark the 100 anniversaries by sharing their stories, photos, or memorabilia from that time.

Submissions can be sent to the following E-mail: WWIcallout@globeandmail.com

