The first official day of spring may be around the corner, but southern Ontario is getting a blast of winter that could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to some areas.

Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the storm is affecting Windsor to Kitchener and all the way to Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall.

Kuhn says the Burlington, Hamilton and Niagara areas are under a winter storm warning, adding they will be hit the hardest.

He says the Niagara region could get close to 30 centimetres of snow, while Hamilton and Burlington could see 15 to 25 centimetres.

All other areas, including Toronto and Ottawa, could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

Snow began falling Monday afternoon and is expected to continue until Tuesday night.

By Monday evening, the storm was already causing delays on the roads in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, with GO Transit cancelling some bus routes and reporting lengthy delays on other routes. Toronto's Pearson International Airport issued a travel advisory, warning passengers to check their flights for cancellations.

But Kuhn says blowing snow Tuesday will make for a treacherous morning and evening commute. Environment Canada is asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The system is also causing blizzard conditions in the United States. Meteorologists are calling for snowfall totals as high as 50 centimetres in New York City by Tuesday evening.

The U.S.’s National Weather Service also says the storm extends from the Philadelphia area to Maine.

