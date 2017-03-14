A major winter storm has settled into the southern Ontario region, stretching from Windsor all the way to the Quebec border.

Environment Canada says the storm has already left some areas coping with up to 20 centimetres of snow, with a further 5 centimetres to 10 centimetres expected during the day.

Snow began falling Monday afternoon and is expected to continue until Tuesday night.

Hamilton, Burlington and the Niagara region appear to have been the hardest hit so far.

McMaster University, Brock University, Mohawk College and Niagara College are all closed for the day, as are childcare centres in Hamilton public and separate school board buildings.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport canceled more than a hundred flights on Tuesday and is urging travellers to check ahead to see if they’re affected.

About 26 percent of all departures and arrivals at the airport were canceled, with affected flights “mostly those scheduled for or from areas affected by the current weather system,” an airport spokeswoman said in an email.

But Environment Canada says some areas that were bracing for major snowfalls will have less to contend with than expected.

Toronto was originally forecast to receive up to 20 centimetres, but the total accumulation may well be half that amount.

A snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday, with blizzard warnings in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Main and Vermont.

With a file from Reuters

