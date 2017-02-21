A southwestern Ontario teacher says he did nothing wrong when he spoke to a nurse and students about vaccinations being administered at his high school.

Timothy C. Sullivan told a disciplinary hearing at the Ontario College of Teachers on Tuesday that he warned students about the risks associated with vaccines on March 9, 2015.

The college is accusing Sullivan of professional misconduct for telling students they could die as a result of vaccination and allegedly telling a public health nurse she was hiding information about the shot from students.

Sullivan denies the allegations, saying his issue is with informed consent rather than the vaccines themselves.

The hearing is scheduled to last two days.

Sullivan is a teacher in the Grand Erie District School Board, but the name of his school is covered under a publication ban that protects the identity of students.

