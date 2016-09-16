Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada's Chief Statistician Wayne Smith answers questions at his office at Stats Canada in Ottawa Friday Feb. 11, 2011. Canada's new chief statistician Smith says he was asked to look at all the options for how to best collect population data in 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Wayne Smith, the head of Statistics Canada, is resigning, saying the independence of his agency is compromised by new information-technology arrangements.

In an e-mail to the National Statistical Council, Smith says Shared Services Canada now holds an effective veto over many of the statistical agency’s operations.

Smith says in the email he can’t support federal initiatives to centralize IT services that effectively compromise the independence of Statistics Canada, which the federal government purports to protect.

He says he does not wish to preside over what he describes as the decline of a world-leading statistical office.

The battle of over IT is part of a larger issue regarding Smith’s push to prevent political considerations from affecting the work Statistics Canada does, such as the decision of the previous Conservative government to make the long-form census a voluntary survey.

The Liberals promised in the election to give Statistics Canada more independence from government intervention and were expected to table legislation this fall to follow through on the pledge.

Liberals say long-form census provides 'reliable data' (CP Video)
 

