A meteorologist with Environment Canada says a stubborn blizzard will cover Newfoundland in a thick layer of snow over the next few days.

Dale Foote says the slow-moving system is expected to stall off the Avalon peninsula as snowfall and heady winds spread across the island.

Foote says many areas could see up to 30 centimetres of snowfall, and some parts of the northeast coast may be buried in up to 55 centimetres of snow.

He says blowing snow and winds gusting up to 100 km/h could make for treacherous driving conditions Sunday night and Monday.

Foote says ice pack building up along the coastlines and will only become thicker as temperatures drop.

He says the blizzard should abate by Tuesday — but winter is far from over in the province.

Foote says the storm will likely compound the record-breaking snowfalls that some areas saw in March, and Newfoundlanders should expect the ground in some parts of the province to stay white until May.

