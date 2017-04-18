Alberta’s first satellite is one giant leap closer to fulfilling its mission.

The tiny, student-built orbiter lifted off just after 11:00 am Eastern time on Tuesday – one of several stashed aboard a supply capsule bound for the International Space Station.

“It was just spectacular,” said project manager Charles Nokes, who was on hand together with six other student team members from the University of Alberta to observe the launch at Cape Canaveral.

The group was able to watch the Atlas V rocket ascend into a brilliant blue Florida sky for some five minutes, Mr. Nokes said. When the rocket broke the sound barrier soon after launch “there was a big smack,” he added.

Mr. Nokes, who graduated last year, has spent much the past three-and-a-half years working as part of a team of undergraduates that developed a small satellite, dubbed Ex-Alta 1, which is designed to measure high-energy particles trapped in Earth’s magnetic field.

With today’s launch, the milk carton-size unit becomes the province’s first homegrown spacecraft to reach orbit. The milestone also sets the stage for the deployment of the satellite from the space station as early as next month.

The launch comes after weeks of delays during which the students had to frequently change plans and rebook flights in order to be able to witness Ex-Alta 1’s departure from Earth.

The main purpose of the launch was to send an Orbital ATK Cygnus capsule together with several tonnes of cargo to resupply the space station. But the capsule is also carrying 28 small “cube sats” all designed and built by university students from 15 nations.

The Alberta team is Canada’s only representative in the international project, known as QB50.

Once Ex-Alta 1 reaches the space station later this week, it will be stored until it can be deployed. That final step in the journey will be accomplished with the help of a Pez dispenser-like contraption that will fling it into its own independent trajectory.

At that point, Ex-Alta 1 is designed to power up using its internal battery and begin sending data back to Earth.

Duncan Elliott, a professor of engineering at the university and a faculty adviser for the team, was also present for the launch.

“There was a lot of energy from the students and a lot of energy coming out of the rocket,” he said.

Prof. Elliott added that the project has provided a tremendous avenue for both technical and personal growth among the students who participated, as well as a rare opportunity to manage a satellite mission from start to finish.

“That’s an experience they’re not easily going to get anywhere else,” he said.

