Ensaf Haidar holds a picture of her husband, Raif Badawi, after accepting the European Parliament's Sakharov human rights prize on behalf of her husband in Strasbourg on Dec. 16, 2015. (PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images)
Ensaf Haidar holds a picture of her husband, Raif Badawi, after accepting the European Parliament's Sakharov human rights prize on behalf of her husband in Strasbourg on Dec. 16, 2015. (PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi fear flogging set to resume

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Supporters of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi are sounding the alarm that his flogging could soon resume.

The Montreal-based foundation that bears Badawi’s name says it has it on good authority that his punishment will begin again.

The foundation says in a statement the information comes from a “private source” who is the same person who informed Badawi’s family in Canada about the first series of lashes in January 2015.

Executive director Evelyne Abitbol said in an interview it isn’t known when or if the lashes will resume but that it was necessary to convey the information publicly.

Badawi is not a Canadian citizen but his wife Ensaf Haidar and their three children live in Sherbrooke, Que.

Supporters are urging the Saudi government to stop the punishment and allow him to rejoin his family.

Amnesty International’s Quebec branch says it is trying to verify the information on Badawi, who was arrested in 2012 and convicted in 2014 for his criticism of Saudi clerics.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail, 1,000 lashes and a fine.

Badawi received the first 50 lashes but is not believed to have had any since.

