The Supreme Court has upheld a B.C. election law that requires third-party sponsors of advertising to register with the chief electoral officer, even if they spend less than $500 on the advertising.

Critics argued that the law may deter impoverished people and other marginalized groups from participating in the political process, and that anyone putting a homemade sign in the window would need to register. The B.C. government said the law’s purpose is to contribute to openness and egalitarianism in elections. The registry of third-party sponsors forms a permanent public record.

A third-party sponsor is an individual or organization not directly involved in the election as a candidate or party. A provincial election is scheduled for this spring in B.C.

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, writing for a unanimous court, said that the B.C. law does not, in fact, affect those putting homemade signs in windows. “Individuals who neither pay others to advertise nor receive advertising services without charge are not ‘sponsors.’ They may transmit their own points of view, whether by posting a handmade sign in a window, or putting a bumper sticker on a car, or wearing a T-shirt with a message on it, without registering.”

She said the law is “directed only at those who undertake organized advertising campaigns – that is, ‘sponsors’ who either pay for advertising services or who receive those services without charge as a contribution. In no case does the registration requirement apply to those engaged in individual self-expression.”

The B.C. Elections Act has faced several constitutional challenges over the years, including one in which a teachers’ union successfully argued that restrictions on pre-election advertising violated the right to free speech. The latest case echoes one brought by Stephen Harper as a private citizen, before he became prime minister. Mr. Harper challenged the Canada Elections Act, which also obliged third-party sponsors to register and set limits on how much they could spend. In that case, the Supreme Court rejected Mr. Harper’s challenge, saying that the spending limits helped support equality in political discourse. (Chief Justice McLachlin dissented on that point, along with two other judges who are now retired.) But that law had a spending threshold of $500 before third-party sponsors had to register.

The current challenge was brought by the B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association, a private, non-profit group that opposed the lack of a $500 threshold. In a court filing, it said the law requires registration even for those who are simply displaying “homemade signs created at low or no expense in windows and bumper stickers. It captures even the smallest expense; the signs of the small voices, lone voices and independent voices are forbidden during election campaigns unless the person has registered.”

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association intervened in the case, opposing the law. It said in its legal argument filed with the court that there is a relationship between marginalized persons and the use of modest signs, posters and handbills as a means of political speech. It also stressed “the traditional role of anonymous speech in challenging the status quo and advocating controversial viewpoints.”

The B.C. Attorney General said the registry’s requirements are small, and aimed at letting the public know who is behind an advertisement. “The responsibility is that the sponsor must complete a one-page registration form and file it with the Chief Electoral Officer before the advertising takes place. By requiring sponsors not only to identify themselves on election advertising, but also to register under the same name with the CEO, the scheme provides assurance that the self-identification of sponsors on election advertising will be accurate and complete.”

Two lower courts in B.C. upheld the law, saying it was a reasonable limit on freedom of expression.

