Hamed Mohammed Shafia is escorted by police officers into the Frontenac County courthouse in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2012. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Supreme Court will not hear Shafia’s appeal in ‘honour killings’ case Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case of a man convicted of murdering his three sisters and another woman.

Hamed Shafia had sought leave to appeal to the court, arguing that new evidence showing he was a youth at the time of the deaths should not have been dismissed.

Shafia and his parents were found guilty in January 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his teenage sisters and his father’s first wife in a polygamous marriage.

The four bodies were found in a car at the bottom of the Rideau Canal in Kingston, Ont., in June 2009.

The Ontario Court of Appeal earlier rejected Shafia’s argument that he was too young to be tried as an adult and should have been tried separately.

The appeal court found no reason to allow Shafia’s new evidence, which it said was not compelling.

