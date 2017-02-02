Award-winning Canadian singer Tanya Tagaq says she has been temporarily suspended from Facebook because of a photo of seal fur.

Tagaq, who is from Nunavut, says her account has been blocked for 24 hours after she shared a friend’s photo of a young man wearing a sealskin coat.

The post also called on people to eat and wear seal in support of the Inuit way of life.

The woman who made the coat, Hovak Johnston of Yellowknife, says Inuit use every part of the seal and fur would be discarded if not used in coats.

Facebook’s media relations office said it was unaware of Tagaq’s complaint and was investigating.

Tagaq says many people in the Arctic live in poverty, and anti-sealing activists are criticizing an important and sustainable livelihood.

Report Typo/Error