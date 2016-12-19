A teen who pleaded guilty to taking part in brutal sex attacks against two women in Winnipeg will be sentenced as an adult.

The youth, who cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the 2014 attacks, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Court has heard he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, has a very low IQ and was sexually abused as a child.

A co-accused, Justin Hudson, 22, has also pleaded guilty to the same charges.

During the attacks, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, struck with a hammer and left for dead along the shores of a frigid Winnipeg river.

The pair went on to beat and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman who suffered a concussion and severe facial injuries.

