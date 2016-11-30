Police in southwestern Ontario say an investigation has found RCMP were justified in fatally shooting a terrorist sympathizer in a confrontation earlier this year.

Aaron Driver died during a confrontation with RCMP in Strathroy, Ont., in August, after making a martyrdom video that suggested he was planning to detonate a homemade bomb in a Canadian urban centre.

Driver had been under a court order not to associate with any terrorist organizations or to use a computer or cellphone, but he wasn’t under continuous surveillance despite concern he might participate or contribute to the activity of a terrorist group.

Canadian authorities were tipped off about Driver’s activities by the FBI and confronted him hours later.

The Ontario Provincial Police Criminal Investigation Branch and the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service conducted an investigation into the shooting of Driver to determine if the use of force in the incident was legally justified.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say the investigation concluded the use of lethal force was justified and therefore non-culpable.

The force says an independent review of the investigation by Crown prosecutors upheld the probe’s conclusion.

