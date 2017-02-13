On her birthday in 1973, Bob Snyder gave his wife, Faye, a navy blue Bible in a black carrying case. An intimate gift from the love of her life, it was inscribed to her on the inside cover.

Ms. Snyder taught Bible classes to children, was a chef for 27 years at a Bible camp and is a member of a Bible study group on Tuesday nights. She is 79, attends church services each Sunday and used to read Bible verses with her late husband.

A carpenter, Mr. Snyder was 60 and had just retired when he died on Good Friday in 1998. He dropped dead from a heart attack shortly after dinner.

“I went into another room for a few minutes and came back and he was gone,” Ms. Snyder said. “It was a lucky thing. There was no pain, no nothing.”

On Feb. 2, the beloved Bible he gave her was stolen in the parking lot of the mall in Wetaskiwin, a city with about 12,000 residents 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Ms. Snyder grew up on a grain-and-cattle farm between Coronation and Duhamel in east-central Alberta. She moved to Calgary to go to nursing school, met Bob on a blind date and, after a one-year courtship, they decided to marry. He was luke-warm about having children initially, but they ended up raising three of their own and even took neighbours’ kids with them on camping trips.

“He was a good man,” Ms. Snyder said.

She moved to Wetaskiwin after Mr. Snyder died and is a doting grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 10 more, all girls.

On the day her beloved Bible was stolen, Ms. Snyder had just left a bank and was about to get into her car, when she was accosted by a woman in her mid- to late-20s.

“I have a walker because I am unsteady on my feet,” Ms. Snyder said. “I went to put it in the back when suddenly this lady was there beside me. She said, ‘I’ll put it in,’ and threw the walker in my hatchback.

“Then she said, ‘Because of that, now you have to give me a ride.’”

Facing a demand to drive a stranger, she refused.

“She told me she would pay me if I gave her a ride, but I figured that if she could, she would have taken a taxi,” Ms. Snyder said. “It was scary. I didn’t know if she had a knife. You never pick up anybody. It should be a precaution that people take from coast to coast.”

Angry, the assailant reached into the car and snatched the Bible, which was zipped up inside the black case, from the seat. And with that, she was gone.

“I think she thought it was my purse,” Ms. Snyder said.

She was shaken afterward and called the RCMP at the urging of her children.

“When something like that happens, you don’t know what to do,” she said. “It’s a terrible thing.”

The Mounties sent out a news release asking for help in finding Ms. Snyder’s Bible. Nobody has called so far.

“It breaks my heart,” Kathy Reddy, an RCMP constable, said. “I feel so terrible for her. It hits home for a lot of us. We would love to recover it for her.”

It’s a soft-cover King James version of the Old and New Testament and was in a black fabric case that also contained a study book. Ms. Snyder does not remember who the Bible’s publisher was, but believes the company is out of business.

On Sunday, she went to services in Wetaskiwin at the Cavalry Baptist Church. On Tuesday night, she plans to go to her Bible study group.

“She does a lot of things behind the scenes for a lot of people,” said Wayne Jorstad, the church’s lead pastor. “She’s an amazing lady.”

When he bought the Bible for his wife, Bob Snyder bought a different one for himself.

“We enjoyed reading them together,” she said. “We used to make notes and compare the translations.”

She says it would be nice to get her Bible back.

“You never know,” she said. “It probably depends on where she dropped it.”

And then: “If she is going to read it, let her keep it.”

Report Typo/Error