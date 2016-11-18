Harry Potter’s back. Sort of. Actually, not really.

And, as my friend Mark Medley writes in his review of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, this new spinoff movie isn’t up to the originals.

Starring Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Colin Farrell, this is all about a textbook at Hogwarts. And as Mark puts it, this just may be the first movie ever based on a syllabus.

Elle, starring Isabelle Huppert and Laurent Lafitte, fares somewhat better in Kate Taylor’s review of the movie about revenge of a rape. It’s a clever film, Kate says, but less interesting than it thinks itself to be.

As for Nocturnal Animals, Barry Hertz’s review would be time well spent. Certainly time spent better than seeing the actually movie, which stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. Two great actors, Barry says, but a movie that’s “irredeemably silly.”

So is there a really great movie in this weekend’s fresh crop? It wouldn’t appear so because Kate also isn’t that keen on Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which stars Kristen Stewart and Joe Alwyn. It’s a serious film, one that’s often admirable but also awkward, Kate writes.

Which brings us to other pastimes, like TV and books. And what John Doyle has to say about the new online streaming service Shudder. It’s an all-horror outlet (though so, seemingly, are the aforementioned movies), and its first series isn’t bad, John says.

Well, there’s horror and then there’s murder. And curling up in front of the fireplace should the weekend turn cold. My friend Eric Andrew-Gee looks at three new books on some of the most infamous crimes in recent Canadian history: A Daughter’s Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story, Shadow of Doubt: The Trial of Dennis Oland, and Dark Ambition: The Shocking Crime of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich.

Definitely take some time this weekend to read the latest in the midlife series from my colleague Dave McGinn. Here’s what he says:

“One of the topics I really wanted to look at in my series on life in your 40s is career change. So many people seem to question whether or not they could try a new career, but as enticing as that may be, it’s also incredibly daunting. How do you make the shift? Thankfully, right as I was asking these questions, a bestseller came out from two former Apple employees who deal with these same questions all the time.”