Canada will join more than 50 other countries in banning asbestos, the federal government announced on Thursday.
The ban, to be implemented by 2018, as reported by The Globe and Mail’s Tavia Grant, comes after decades of urging from health advocates, labour groups and those affected by asbestos-caused diseases, prominent among which are lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.
In Canada, more than 2,000 people a year are diagnosed with asbestos-related cancers, the Occupational Cancer Research Centre says, and The Globe recently reported that asbestos is the top cause of workplace deaths in Canada, accounting for 5,614 accepted workplace fatality claims since 1996.
