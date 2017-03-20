The Globe and Mail leads the field with 19 nominations for the 68th National Newspaper Awards.

The NNA board of governors announced the short list for the journalism prize Monday with Montreal’s La Presse gathering the second most nominations with nine, followed by the Toronto Star with eight and the Canadian Press with five. The Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Winnipeg Free Press each received three nominations.

A total of 25 newspapers, agencies and online news sites are nominated as finalists in 21 categories. The nominees were chosen from 959 submissions.

The Globe and Mail’s nominees included an examination of the treatment of hens in egg production, a painful story about a young woman becoming a widow, an examination of suicide among Canadian veterans of the war in Afghanistan and extensive reporting and commentary on global affairs.

“The number and range of nominations is proof positive of The Globe and Mail's commitment to trusted journalism,” said David Walmsley, the Globe and Mail’s editor-in-chief. “This short-list recognizes the commitment of our women and men in bringing the best journalism to Canadians.”

The Globe and Mail’s Mark MacKinnon received two nominations for business and international reporting marking the fourth consecutive year he has been nominated. He has received a total of 11 nominations and won the award five times. His colleague Grant Robertson was nominated for the 10th time for explanatory work.

The Globe received two nominations in five categories including business, explanatory work, editorial cartooning, politics and presentation.

The Globe’s nominees:

BEAT REPORTING: Patrick White is nominated for his extensive coverage of Canadian prisons including the country’s heavy use of solitary confinement.

BUSINESS: Two Globe and Mail reporters were nominated in this category including Mr. MacKinnon for his story on Bombardier’s murky business practices in Russia and Marina Strauss for her examination of the rapid change overtaking the retail sector.

COLUMNS: Doug Saunders is recognized for columns on a wide range of topics including gun ownership in the United States, the handling of sex crimes in Sweden and school bullying in Canada.

EDITORIAL CARTOONING: David Parkins and Brian Gable are two of the three artists recognized in the category. This is Mr. Gable’s 16th nomination and he has won six times.

EDITORIALS: Tony Keller received a nomination for editorials including an open letter to Americans urging them not to vote for Donald Trump and another piece telling Canada’s Conservatives to look to the Republican Party to see what they risk becoming.

EXPLANATORY WORK: Two Globe and Mail entrants were selected in this category: Ann Hui for her reporting on the treatment of hens and how it affects eggs and Mr. Robertson and Karen Howlett for their work on the deadly opioid crisis.

INTERNATIONAL: Mr. MacKinnon gets the nod for his work on Syria, Brexit and Turkey and on the connections that bind them.

INVESTIGATIONS: Kathy Tomlinson exposed unsavory practices fueling the real estate boom in British Columbia to become a finalist.

LONG FEATURE: Christina Frangou is among the nominees for her heartbreaking story about life as a young widow.

NEWS PHOTO: Amber Bracken earned a nomination for her photograph of a man having milk of magnesia poured over his eyes after being pepper sprayed.

POLITICS: Steven Chase is a finalist for his coverage of the Canadian government’s $15-billion deal to sell weaponized armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia. A team of Globe reporters is recognized for exposing Liberal Party cash-for-access fundraisers.

PRESENTATION: A Globe and Mail team earned a spot among the finalists for their visual depiction of the Fort McMurray fire. Christopher Manza is nominated for crafting several story designs specifically for digital platforms.

PROJECT OF THE YEAR: A Globe and Mail team is among the finalists for researching and presenting stories on soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan.

SPORTS: Marty Klinkenberg is up for an award for his profile of Fred Sasakamoose, a Cree hockey player who was the first indigenous NHLer.

