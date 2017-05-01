The Globe and Mail has been nominated for a Michener Award, Canada’s most prestigious journalism prize, for its Shadow Flipping series on dubious real estate practices in British Columbia. The project led directly to several changes in public policy, including the end of self-regulation in the B.C. real estate sector and changes to the federal tax code.

The Michener Award, founded in 1970 by then-Governor General Roland Michener, honours public service journalism.

In describing the Globe’s nomination, the awards foundation wrote, “The Globe shed light on a booming industry rife with speculation where insufficient oversight allowed agents to sell properties before deals had closed and make tax-free profits in the process.”

Globe investigation: The real estate technique fuelling Vancouver's housing market

Read more: B.C. to unveil rules to end ‘shadow flipping’ in Vancouver real estate



Other finalists for the 2016 award include the Toronto Star for work on secrecy in investigations of police conduct, Montreal’s La Presse for a series on the regulation of video lottery machines in Quebec and the London Free Press for an investigation into the death of a small-town real estate agent.

“The Michener nomination for the investigative work by reporter Kathy Tomlinson and editor Dennis Choquette is a welcome recognition for journalism that changed the rules about this country’s real estate market,” said Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley.

Ms. Tomlinson’s reporting initially focused on the practice of “shadow flipping,” whereby speculators flipped properties before the deals had closed to make tax-free profit. She was credited by the provincial Finance Minister and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson with shedding light on real estate industry abuse, work that led to a probe into the misuse of farmland, a provincial ban on shadow flipping and the province’s tax on foreign home buyers.

It is Ms. Tomlinson’s second Michener nomination.

The award will be presented by Governor General David Johnston on June 14 at Rideau Hall.

Report Typo/Error