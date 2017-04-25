The Globe and Mail has captured a leading 17 nominations for the 2017 Digital Publishing Awards, which recognize excellence in digital content creation and publishing.

The Globe and Mail was nominated for General Excellence in Digital Publishing in the large publication category and received three out of five nominations for Best News Coverage: National & International. The latter nominations were for digital coverage of the fentanyl crisis, British Columbia’s real estate market, and Grant Robertson and Greg McArthur’s What’s in your weed?

This is the second annual Digital Publishing Awards. In all, 75 Canadian digital publications submitted entries to the panel of 67 judges. The awards, which are produced by the National Media Awards Foundation, nominated 85 entries from 34 publications for this year’s awards.

The Globe and Mail’s digital coverage of human trafficking was nominated for Best Digital Editorial Package.

In Best News Coverage: Local & Provincial, The Globe and Mail was recognized for its digital storytelling on maintaining and preserving trees in urban cities.

In Best Feature Article: Short, The Globe and Mail was nominated for its story on Alberta’s Crichton Farm.

The Globe and Mail also received a pair of nominations for longform feature writing for Mark MacKinnon’s story on the Graffiti kids who sparked the Syrian war and Ann Hui’s Chop Suey Nation, as well as in the Best Personal Essay category for Niall McGee’s retelling of his battle with cancer and Christina Frangou’s memoir on losing a spouse in your 30s.

The Globe and Mail’s Mark Medley has also been recognized in the Best Arts & Culture Story for his profile of a pioneering webcomic creator.

Other nominations include:

Best Service Feature: Lifestyle: The Globe 100: Best Books of the Year

Best Online Video: Short: Fort McMurray Fire: before and after

Best Online Video: Mini-Doc: Growing Pains

Best Podcast: Colour Code

Best Social Storytelling: Crichton Farm

Reporter Tom Cardoso was also nominated for the Emerging Excellence Award.

The 2017 Digital Prublishing Awards will be handed out on June 1 at a gala the Spoke Club in Toronto.

A full list of nominees can be found here.

Report Typo/Error