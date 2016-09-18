The Globe and Mail’s coverage of missing and murdered indigenous women has won a prestigious international award from the Online News Association.

The Globe was the only Canadian media outlet to be recognized this year among an international field.

The New York Times took home five awards. Other winners include The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post and the Texas Tribune. The University of British Columbia’s graduate journalism program was honoured with a student award.

The awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday in Denver.

The Globe’s award, in the topical reporting category, focused on the federal government’s lacklustre approach to linking unsolved missing-persons cases, the failures of Manitoba’s child welfare system, the role of sex trafficking in the crisis and the overrepresentation of indigenous women among the victims of serial killers.

“We submitted the work surrounding murdered and missing indigenous women because we were proud of the journalism and we wanted this important and all too often ignored story to be brought to the world’s attention,” The Globe and Mail’s Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley said. “Journalism matters. This honour firmly places the plight of these families at the forefront of global consciousness.”

The Globe tied with The Guardian US in the topical reporting category, for its project examining a deadly police force in California.

The Globe team included reporters Kathryn Blaze Baum, Tavia Grant and Renata D’Aliesio, data journalist Matthew McClearn, multimedia editor Laura Blenkinsop, interactive designer Christopher Manza, video producer Hannah Sung and editor Angela Murphy among others.

Last year, The Globe won the breaking news category for a large publication for its coverage of the shooting on Parliament Hill.

A follow-up project called The Trafficked, by reporter Tavia Grant, unveiled how Canada lacks a comprehensive system of data collection for sex trafficking.

