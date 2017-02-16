TODAY’S TOP STORIES



The latest on free trade



Canada and the United States will negotiate tweaks to NAFTA one on one. Then, after both sides agree on the changes, the U.S. will discuss the tweaks with Mexico, according to one insider. This would leave Canada out of contentious issues like the trade surplus and immigration that Trump has criticized Mexico over.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the European Union Thursday for approving the Canada-EU trade. Here are a few things we can expect in the weeks, months and years ahead: more European cheese in Canada; more Canadian beef in Europe; improved recognition of foreign credentials for professionals; a possible rise in drug prices in Canada; cheaper German-made cars.



Statscan looking at publishing unfounded data



Fourteen years ago, Statistics Canada stopped releasing data on unfounded sexual-assault cases. Now, the agency is talking with police about publishing the data once again. The news comes in the wake of The Globe and Mail’s investigation that revealed one in five sex-assault complaints are dismissed as unfounded, which means the officer determined no crime occurred. But only 2 to 8 per cent of cases are believed to truly be unfounded, and the lack of available data is skewing crime statistics.



Vinyl Cafe host Stuart McLean dead at 68



Stuart McLean, the iconic host of CBC’s Vinyl Cafe, died yesterday at the age of 68. He had been in treatment for melanoma. Born in Montreal, McLean worked on CBC’s Cross Country Checkup, Sunday Morning and Morningside before launching The Vinyl Cafe in 1994. “He loved hearing stories, and he loved telling stories. And he loved an audience,” said a CBC colleague who once lived with McLean.



Tunisia’s foreign-fighter problem



Tunisia was hailed as the only country to move to a democracy after the Arab spring. But the North African country has since become a hotbed for churning out foreign fighters. The perpetrators of last year’s Nice and Berlin attacks were both born in Tunisia. Thousands of Tunisians have also gone to fight in Syria, Libya, Iraq and elsewhere. And there has been a spike in terrorist attacks inside the country, with 64 incidents taking place between 2011 and 2016.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks hit a record high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up helpings of fiscal stimulus. Several major exchanges are down, with Europe suffering and New York poised for a weaker open. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each gained 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET. The U.S. dollar hit the brakes as the glow of the previous day’s upbeat data faded. Brent and U.S. crude both inched up 0.3 per cent to $55.92 and $53.28 a barrel respectively, while gold prices also rose as the dollar drifted down.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Canada swims against the anti-trade tide



“Trade between Canada and the European Union will never be huge, at least not relative to Canada-U.S. trade. And thanks to multilateral deals such as the WTO, Canada-EU trade is already highly free. CETA marginally improves an already good situation. It also puts Canada in an advantageous position: We have a free trade deal with the world’s two largest economies, the EU and the U.S. They will not have a comparable deal with each other for years, if ever. As trade clouds darken, there’s Canada’s silver lining.” – Globe editorial



Only diplomacy will tame North Korea



“If there is any credible U.S. option to deal with Pyongyang, it is to give diplomacy a chance, with the goal of forging a peace treaty with the North to formally end the Korean War – officially just in a ceasefire since 1953. Denuclearization should be integral to the terms of such a peace treaty. But if denuclearization is made the sole purpose of engagement with the North, diplomacy will not succeed. Barack Obama’s administration refused to talk unless Pyongyang first pledged to denuclearize. The North’s only leverage is the nuclear card, which it will not surrender without securing a comprehensive peace deal.” – Brahma Chellaney, geostrategist



HEALTH PRIMER



Shortening wait times for organ transplants



More than 4,600 Canadians are waiting for an organ transplant, a number Eugene Melnyk is hoping to reduce. The Ottawa Senators owner, who received a liver transplant in 2015, has launched a project in a bid to shorten that wait list. More than 90 per cent of Canadians are in favour of organ donation, but under 20 per cent make the effort to become donors, polls have found.



MOMENT IN TIME



The opening of King Tut’s tomb



Feb. 16, 1923: With a tap of his chisel against a stone wall, archeologist Howard Carter opened a crack just big enough to peek through and, in doing so, unleashed a frenzy of popular interest. This moment had been more than a decade in the making, with Carter’s long search for Tutankhamun’s tomb having exhausted the patience, if not the pocketbook, of his wealthy sponsor, Lord Carnarvon. Undisturbed for 3,000 years, this was the most intact Egyptian tomb ever found, packed with so many material and intellectual treasures that it required more than 10 years to catalogue them all. Still, the star of the show was undoubtedly the boy king himself, with his story inspiring countless tales, movies, songs, documentaries and museum exhibitions over the ensuing decades. Even today, nearly a century later, King Tut remains known worldwide, with his death mask still a symbol for the entire field of Egyptology. – Ken Carriere



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



