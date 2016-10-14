The meltdown of Donald Trump

“Go ahead, kick his butt.”

As my colleague Affan Chowdhry puts it, Donald Trump is now the proverbial bull in the china shop: He’s unstoppable, reckless and really angry.

The last week has been a transformational one for the Trump campaign. As in, transformed into clear loser.

From the “locker room” to the debate to the new allegations, the die appears cast. Here’s what Affan says:

“The Republican Party is in a delicate state and virtually in a full-blown panic over its November fortunes. The White House has pretty much slipped away and now it’s a question of holding on to their seats (and majorities) in Congress. Somewhere at a private Democratic fundraiser, Hillary Clinton is doing that smiley-face jig she showcased in the first presidential debate.

“It is hard to overstate just how monumental the last week has been in U.S. politics. Every day brings cringe-worthy allegations against the Republican presidential nominee. Whatever happens to American democracy, one day this chapter will be taught in Politics 101, leaving students shaking their heads and wondering: How the heck did that actually happen?’”

Let’s go back a week when it all started to slip away with revelations of what Mr. Trump dismissed as “locker room” fun.

That, writes my friend Zosia Bielski, was a transformational moment in more ways that one:

“When the 2005 recording of Trump bragging about groping the genitals of unsuspecting women was unleashed this past weekend, and when Trump defended it as mere ‘locker room banter,’ many men had heard enough. Men who may have have stood silently by before have now rallied. Guys of all stripes stood up and said not in our name: This is not how all men talk about or conceive of women in private.”

