They were parents, civil servants, academics; six men who had left their countries of origin seeking better lives in the usually sedate suburbs of Quebec City. Most of them had young children. Here is what we know about the victims:

Abdelkrim Hassane, 41

Abdelkrim Hassane had two young children who waited in vain for their father to return home, a co-worker said.

Mr. Hassane was a civil servant, working as an analyst-programmer for the Quebec government after a stint in IT for the provincial police.

His co-worker, Abderrezak Redouane, said he went to the morgue to identify Mr. Hassane on Sunday night.

Mr. Redouane said that by midnight, Mr. Hassane’s wife had called him, asking about her husband’s whereabouts.

Mr. Redouane said he didn’t have the heart to tell her that Mr. Hassane was dead, so he told her to come to the hospital to inquire herself.

When she arrived, she told Mr. Redouane that their children didn’t want to go to bed because they wanted to see their father come home from the mosque.

Mr. Hassane was a father of at least two young children, one an infant born just a few months ago. He had just returned to work from a three-month parental leave, his office colleague said.

“He was a very peaceful, sensitive man. If he saw two people in a fistfight, he’d walk away,” Mr. Redouane said.

Born in Algeria, Mr. Hassane had studied computer engineering at the University of Science and Technology – Houari Boumediene, near Algiers.

Mr. Redouane said his colleague had worked in Paris, then in Montreal, for the Sûreté du Québec provincial police service, before deciding to settle in Quebec City.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39

Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry were inseparable, civil servants who lived on different floors of the same apartment building on La Pérade street in Sainte-Foy, a friend said.

The two men were both from Guinea, in West Africa. Despite having the same surname, they were not related, but “they were always together,” said Moussa Sangaré.

On Sunday evening, Mr. Sangaré said he and the two Barrys were visiting a friend who had recently lost his father. They comforted him, then Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry left for the mosque and never came back.

Both came from large African families that are now reeling from their losses, Mr. Sangaré said.

Ibrahima Barry worked for the province’s health-insurance board. He had four children, the eldest a 12-year-old, and his wife is in poor health, Mr. Sangaré said.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, who was known to his friends as Tanou, was also a civil servant, working in IT. He had two boys, aged two and four.

Mr. Sangaré said Tanou’s father had died a few years ago, so, as the eldest son, he was sending money home to help his extended family. Just a month ago, his mother had arrived in Quebec City to live with her son.

Azzeddine Soufiane, 57

Moroccan-born Azzeddine Soufiane came to Quebec City three decades ago as a student at Laval University, but he became known as a community pillar who was well-known for being helpful to newly-arrived Muslims.

Mr. Soufiane owned Boucherie Assalam, a halal grocery and butcher shop. Every day, he drove from his shop to the mosque.

The father of three had recently returned from a pilgrimage at Mecca. A large gathering of the Quebec City Muslim community assembled at his home Monday to grieve with the family.

Khaled Belkacemi, 60

Laval University confirmed that one of its professors was among the victims.

After graduating from Polytechnic School of Algiers in 1983, Khaled Belkacemi obtained his master’s degree and doctorate in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke.

Both he and his wife, Safia Hamoudi, were professors in agri-food engineering.

Among his research projects, which also included studies on ways to improve vegetable oils and lactose, Prof. Belkacemi had worked on finding healthier alternatives to spices used to cure cold cuts.

Aboubaker Thabti, 44

Aboubaker Thabti only lived five minutes from the mosque. His friends knew that he didn’t work on Sunday nights, so when they couldn’t reach him after the shooting started, they feared the worst.

Several men stood outside the mosque on Sunday night, hoping to get news from him, but they saw his wife leaving in sobs.

One of the friends, Ghazi Hamrouni, said Mr. Thabti worked in a pharmacy and had two young children, a 3-year-old and another about 10 years old, friends said.

Another friend, Abder Dhakkar, recalled that when he moved to Quebec a year and a half ago from Montreal, Mr. Thebti was one of the first people he met. “He’s so kind; everyone loves him – everyone.”

With reports from Ingrid Peritz and Verity Stevenson in Quebec City

