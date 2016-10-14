Mental health therapists are being made available 24 hours a day after the suicides of three girls in two northern Saskatchewan communities.

Two Stanley Mission girls between the ages of 12 and 14 took their own lives last week.

A third girl from La Ronge, who had been in intensive care in Saskatoon after an attempt to kill herself, died in recent days.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson says there have also been nine suicide attempts in the past week in her community and that more than 20 youths are considered at risk.

She says parents are being urged to keep an eye on their children and to make sure they know there is help.

