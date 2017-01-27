Thousands of people in New Brunswick are still without power, days after a winter storm blasted through the region.

NB Power says about 58,000 customers were in the dark due to an ice storm that snapped power poles and strained trees in parts of the Maritimes.

The utility says most people in Bouctouche, Moncton, Sackville, Shediac and Sussex should have power back by the end of the day.

Communities surrounding Miramichi, one of the hardest hit areas, were covered in a thick layer of ice that weighed heavy on tree branches and downed power and telephone poles.

Many of the initial outages were on the eastern edge of the province in a band that ran from north to south, with more than 130,000 customers without power at the height of the storm Wednesday.

The storm also moved into P.E.I. and Newfoundland, bringing freezing rain from west to east that also caused outages which have since been restored.

