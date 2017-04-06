Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say three women were killed early Thursday in separate incidents in Shawinigan.

Two women were killed in one residence and the third woman was killed in a nearby home in the city northeast of Montreal.

A man was wounded in the second incident but was able to flee the scene and alert a neighbour. He was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old man was later arrested by after he stopped the car he was driving at a gas station north of Shawinigan.

Provincial police say the suspect killer and the victims knew each other.

No names or ages have been released.

