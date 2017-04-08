American immigration officials say they’re deporting a California prostitute to Canada now that she’s completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter for giving a fatal heroin shot to a Google executive.

Officials won’t say when Alix Tichelman will be deported or where in Canada she’ll be taken to.

Tichelman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of administering drugs to Forrest Hayes in 2013.

Police said a surveillance video showed Tichelman at first panicking and trying to revive Hayes on his yacht.

Then it showed her casually step over Hayes’ body, finish a glass of wine and lower a blind before leaving the yacht.

A judge ordered Tichelman to be removed to Canada.

A California newspaper reported this week that Tichelman holds a permit to permanently work and live in the United States.

The paper said Tichelman was raised in Georgia and spent little time in Canada.

