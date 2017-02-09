RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has stepped in and said he has ordered a review of all recent cases of sexual assault that were deemed to be unfounded.

‎Commissioner Paulson’s statement to The Globe and Mail early on Thursday goes further than what the police force had released the previous day, when it said it was only reviewing its policies and practices.

The confusion illustrates the extent to which police forces across Canada are scrambling as they react to The Globe’s Unfounded series, which raised troubling questions about the investigation of sexual-assault cases in various police forces.

Commissioner Paulson said he issued a ‎directive at his weekly meeting with his commanding officers (COs) on Wednesday, asking them to take another look at all cases that were closed in 2016. The police force is looking to review a sample of historical files as well as it determines how to ensure that all policies and procedures were adequately followed over the years.

“We directed that each CO would review their unfounded sex assault cases for compliance with our policy and the reasonableness and propriety of decision-making having regard for the evidence,” Commissioner Paulson said in an e-mail.

An RCMP official later added that written directives have also been sent to the COs.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the RCMP said that the force simply wanted to ensure that its policies and practices were “robust and effective.”

“In light of recent reports, we are examining those policies and practices to ensure that they are consistently adopted and enforced across all of our jurisdictions,” the RCMP said on Wednesday.

RCMP officials acknowledged on Thursday that the previous day’s response was confusing.

