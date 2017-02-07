TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Battle over immigration ban continues



The U.S. appeals court considering arguments in the fight over Donald Trump’s immigration ban is set to hold a hearing today. A ruling on whether to reinstate the ban is expected quickly. A block on the ban is an “extraordinary step of second-guessing” Trump’s authority on national security, the government said in its arguments. Washington and Minnesota, the states behind the court challenge, say Trump “acted in bad faith in an effort to target Muslims.” Regardless of how the court rules, the legal fight is expected to drag on and could eventually reach the Supreme Court. Here’s a glimpse into how the U.S. court system works.



Trump tidbits



With Trump in power, whispers of war in the Balkans have reached a fever pitch. American political will has been the key factor in maintaining peace in Kosovo. If Trump withdraws the United States politically and militarily, some expect Serbian troops will enter Kosovo.



Transfers, research awards, transition grants and waived application fees are just a few of the options Canadian universities are exploring to help students and faculty affected by Trump’s immigration ban.



Meanwhile, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis met just hours after Trump said NATO allies need to “pay their fair share” in defence costs. Canada puts 1 per cent of its GDP toward defence spending, half of the NATO recommendation.



Trudeau says The Globe’s Unfounded investigation is a call to action



Justin Trudeau says his government is committed to doing more to address issues around sexual assault following The Globe and Mail’s Unfounded investigation. Canadian police dismiss one in five sexual assault claims as baseless, The Globe found. RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson said The Globe’s series shows the need for the national police force to be consistent in its handling of sex assault complaints. Police in Ontario’s Halton Region, which includes Oakville and Burlington, have committed to review unfounded sex assault occurrences. The region’s unfounded rate was 30 per cent. B.C.’s small Central Saanich police department, which had an unfounded rate of 60 per cent, has reviewed those cases and discovered at least six complaints that were legitimate but misclassified.



Bell’s Super Bowl ratings plummet



The CRTC’s new Super Bowl advertising policy has delivered Bell Media a major blow. Viewership on CTV and TSN came in at 4.47 million, down 39 per cent from last year’s audience of 7.32 million. Although there’s no way to measure the shift, it seems Canadians switched over to Fox, where they could see U.S. commercials for the first time.



MORNING MARKETS



European markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET. U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat-to-marginally higher open on Wall Street. Oil prices extended their decline following the biggest one-day loss since Jan. 18.



Trade statistics revealed



Canadian and U.S. trade data for December will be released today. As the first full month of stats since Trump’s election victory, the data may offer a preview of how industries have reacted to his presidency.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Sexual violence: The silent health epidemic



“One in three women has been a victim of sexual assault in her lifetime. One in five adult women has been raped; so, too, have one in 20 girls. … Those nauseating numbers are from Western countries. Globally, statistics are harder to come by, but the breadth and complexity of sexual violence is much greater. There are entire societies that treat women as second-class citizens, where women are the property of their husbands. … Misogyny is not academic; it is a disease that poses a significant public health threat to half the world’s population. Regardless of age or where you live in the world, sexual violence can have a profound impact on physical and mental health.” – André Picard



The great temptation of Kevin O’Leary



“Kevin O’Leary is a blustering ignoramus. But he could well be the Conservatives’ best hope. … if I were Mr. Trudeau I’d be worried. He, more than most people, should understand the huge advantage of celebrity. Mr. O’Leary also gets three things broadly right. He’s focused like a laser on economic growth and jobs. He’s positive on immigration. And he’s indifferent to divisive social issues, which are a bedrock of U.S identity politics.” – Margaret Wente



HEALTH PRIMER



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using homeopathic teething products linked to deaths and illnesses. But the company behind them refused to issue a recall, and the products are still available in Canada. It’s the latest example of the challenges related to regulating natural health products. But changes to Canadian regulations may be coming soon.



MOMENT IN TIME



The Beatles land in America



Feb. 7, 1964: The cultural history of the world changed the moment Pan American Flight 101 touched down at New York’s Kennedy Airport at 1:30 on the afternoon of Feb. 7, 1964. Three thousand shrieking teenagers greeted The Beatles’ maiden trip to North America, less than 2 1/2 months after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. By then radio stations had been stoking Fab Four furor for weeks, thanks to a pre-recorded Capitol Records interview that let every rock ’n’ roll DJ in the country sound like he was interviewing the mopheads in his studio, while I Want to Hold Your Hand sold 2.6 million copies and hit No. 1. Two days later, 73 million people (almost 40 per cent of Americans) witnessed the Liverpool lads’ upbeat charms on TV’s The Ed Sullivan Show. Music – to say nothing of the country’s mood, or what constituted a successful marketing campaign – was never the same again. – Ian Brown



