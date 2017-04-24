Macron, Le Pen to face off in final French vote



French voters handed the European Union a badly needed boost, making centrist Emmanuel Macron the favourite to become France’s next president and forcing the far right anti-globalist National Front to regroup. Mr. Macron came out on top in the first round of voting Sunday in the country’s presidential election and is the front-runner to defeat the National Front’s Marine Le Pen in a runoff on May 7. Their campaigns over the next two weeks will be a clash of visions for the country, pitting Ms. Le Pen’s Donald Trump-style protectionism against Mr. Macron’s endorsement of a pro-EU, more open economy.



Ottawa eager to conclude China trade deal within two years



The Trudeau government plans to push forward trade with China during the next two years, saying it is urgent that Canada do more with the world’s second-largest economy. Canada has yet to formally launch free-trade negotiations with China. A second round of exploratory talks will take place this week in Ottawa. But Ottawa is now indicating it expects to move quickly. The Liberal government wants to “demonstrate progress in our first mandate,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said. Canada and China have agreed to double trade by 2025, but Mr. Morneau said Ottawa is not wedded to the idea of a single, sweeping trade deal. (for subscribers)



RCMP labour trial to highlight concerns over wages, safety



Early this month, RCMP Sergeant Chris Backus and his colleagues purchased pink and orange duct tape. The West Coast Mounties stuck it to the yellow pant stripes running the length of their legs, kick-starting a workplace protest among uniform-wearing Mounties across Canada. The show of Mountie disgruntlement is intended to draw attention to wages and working conditions as Canada’s biggest police force wrestles with stalled salaries, the looming prospect of a police labour union and ongoing officer-safety issues starkly highlighted by a Labour Code prosecution related to the 2014 killing by a gunman of three Mounties in Moncton.



Softwood lumber exporters brace for punitive U.S. lumber duties



The U.S. Department of Commerce is set to impose duties on Canada’s softwood-lumber exports, a move that will send shock waves across forestry-dependent communities from British Columbia to New Brunswick. The department will unveil a preliminary determination on Tuesday on countervailing duties for Canada’s alleged lumber subsidies. Industry analysts predict the U.S. will slap a preliminary countervailing-duty rate of at least 20 per cent on Canadian exports, followed by an announcement in late June for an anti-dumping rate expected to be 10 per cent or higher. Analysts also forecast punitive tariffs would be backdated 90 days from the effective date of duties on new exports. (for subscribers)



After years of inconsistency, families of military suicides hope for answers



Grant Palmer had a special Mother’s Day planned for his wife, Anita Cenerini: a weekend in Thunder Bay with all her children, including 22-year-old Thomas, an infantry soldier recently returned from the Afghanistan war. Pte. Welch’s family was waiting for him at the Thunder Bay airport baggage carousel when they were called to the WestJet counter and led upstairs to a small chapel. Two military workers broke the news: Pte. Welch had taken his own life at the Petawawa, Ont., base. What went wrong, Ms. Cenerini angrily asked. More than a dozen years later, she is still waiting for answers. The military never provided them with an official record of events. It also didn’t hold a board of inquiry to uncover what happened to the soldier. He died by suicide on May 8, 2004, just three months after returning from the war zone.



NHL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP



The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 to the Washington Capitals Sunday in Toronto, a loss that ended the Leafs’ season, as the Capitals won their first-round playoff series four games to two. Such a result was called for by pundits, but the Leafs put up a surprising fight against the regular season’s top team, with five of the six games decided in overtime. In Boston, the Ottawa Senators sent the Bruins packing, winning 3-2 in overtime to take that series in six games. The series-winning goal was scored by Clarke MacArthur, who recently returned to action after missing most of two seasons to concussion problems.



MORNING MARKETS



Stocks surge



European shares opened sharply higher and the euro briefly vaulted to five-month peaks on Monday after the market’s favoured candidate won the first round of the French election, reducing the risk of another Brexit-like shock. Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng a lesser 0.4 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 1.4 per cent. In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up 4.2 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. (ET), while London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up by between 1.8 and 2.8 per cent. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was sitting at about 74.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices recouped some of last week’s hefty losses, still weighed by signs U.S. production and inventory growth were offsetting OPEC’s attempts to reduce the global crude glut.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Investors look for restraint as good times roll for gold miners



With Canada’s biggest gold miners back in the mode of making deals and striking partnerships, analysts will be watching the companies’ self-discipline as first-quarter financials start rolling in. Last year was a recovery period for gold producers: balance sheets improved, gold prices rose and share prices climbed. The S&P/TSX global gold index went up 50 per cent in 2016, and it’s up another 12 per cent this year. In the past, strong gold markets have led to mergers, acquisitions and mine building, followed by a painful reckoning. Investors haven’t forgotten, so free cash flow, cost savings and debt reduction remain in their sights as precious-metal miners mull new projects in their march out of the commodity slump. (for subscribers)



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



In U.S., China trade talks, Trudeau must perfect his juggling act



“Chinese officials are back in Ottawa this week to resume exploratory talks on free trade. But the challenge of Donald Trump means that, when it comes to trade negotiations, it’s America first. There’s a lot of push and pull on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade, and not only from Mr. Trump’s vague complaints last week about Canada acting unfairly on dairy, lumber and energy. China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, was also talking about what his country wants – speeding up exploratory talks to get to a trade deal faster.” – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)



In Toronto real estate, short-term strain could help prevent long-term pain



“Okay, Torontonians (and Greater-Golden-Horseshoeians), we need to pinch ourselves. This dizzying dream of a housing boom – or nightmare, if you’re priced out of the market – is destined to end. History, and gravity, and a healthy cross-section of economic experts say so. The key question, then, is how far prices will come down once the hot air goes out of the balloon. The answer may lie in just how much longer Toronto’s market remains in the stratosphere.” – David Parkinson (for subscribers)



The jig is up for Canada’s school boards



“The Ontario Public School Boards Association has a handy explainer on its website for anyone wondering why these archaic entities even exist in 2017. 'School trustees play an indispensable role in preserving our democratic heritage,' it says, ignoring the elephant in the classroom. The truth is that most school boards offer a sorry spectacle of Canadian democracy in action. They cannot even govern themselves, much less look out for the students in their charge. They are plagued by petty ideological battles, personality conflicts, incivility and sheer incompetence.” – Konrad Yakabuski



Lost in housing hysteria, middle-class neighbourhoods have gone extinct



“In recent years, the young, educated and affluent have surged back into cities, reversing decades of suburban flight and urban decline. And yet, all is not well. The very same forces that power the growth of our great cities have generated a crisis of gentrification, rising inequality and increasingly unaffordable urban housing. … The predicament can be seen in the dramatic growth in housing prices and the even more dramatic decline in housing affordability, especially in cities like Toronto and Vancouver. In both, the median price of a detached single-family home will now set you back easily over $1-million.” – Richard Florida



How dairy farmers are trying to milk consumers with EU trade deal



“Donald Trump grumbles about what Canada’s dairy industry is doing to Americans. But it isn’t half as bad as what we’re doing to ourselves. Take cheese, for example. Among the key concessions Ottawa made in its recent free-trade agreement with Europe was to allow more duty-free cheese into this country. That’s a big deal because Canada imposes a 245.5-per-cent tariff on cheese imports – a barrier that keeps retail prices artificially high. … So you might be thinking: Finally, some relief on the steep price of that tiny wedge of Camembert. No so fast, cheese lovers. Trade deals aren’t always about more competition and lowering costs.” – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)



HEALTH PRIMER



Leslie Beck: Not all probiotic yogurts are created equal. Does yours measure up?



If you eat probiotic yogurt to ease irritable bowel symptoms such as bloating and gas – or to ward off colds and flu – you might want to rethink your reason for doing so. It turns out that many probiotic yogurts sold in grocery stores contain too few good bacteria to offer the health benefits determined in clinical trials. That’s the conclusion of a review of 92 probiotic products sold in major Canadian grocery chains, just published in the journal Nutrients. This doesn’t mean, however, that probiotic yogurts aren’t good for you. It simply means they might not offer the health perks you were hoping for.



MOMENT IN TIME



Toronto addresses underweight bread scandal



April 24, 1867: In a consumer-friendly crackdown, Toronto’s inspector of weights and measures raided shops, bakeries and delivery trucks and confiscated 564 loaves of bread that were below the standard weight. The Globe declared that the seizure made it obvious “the habit of giving light weight is of common occurrence” with some bakers in the city. “The widow and orphan whose utmost energies are scarcely able to sustain life with bread at its present rate, have a right to demand that they at least receive the equivalent of their money. The mechanic and labourer have equal reason to complain at such robbery.” Even a rich man who can afford to pay “has equal right to honest dealing,” the paper said, “though in his case the act may not look quite so mean.” The underweight bread was taken to a police station, and most was later distributed to charitable institutions. – Richard Blackwell



