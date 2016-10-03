Police say a 22-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after threats were made involving Western University in London, Ont.

Investigators say they received a report from campus police on Monday that a student had posted a threat on social media.

They say the poster said he planned to go to the university with a gun in order to harm an unspecified person or people on campus.

Police say a man was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of uttering threats to cause death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say it’s unknown who the intended target or targets were.

