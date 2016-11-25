Is Mayor John Tory’s plan to tax expressways a smart thing for Toronto, or, as my daughter joked, highway robbery?

After my colleague Jeff Gray broke the story Wednesday night, I wondered aloud at our news meeting over how many people would be aghast at the idea of paying $2 for the privilege of driving on the Don Valley Parkway or Gardiner Expressway. (For the latter, that’s like asking us to pay to pee in a scummy public bathroom.)

Certainly, some of The Globe and Mail’s online commenters were troubled. Not so my friend Marcus Gee, who calls the plan bold and smart. Benjamin Dachis of the C.D. Howe Institute also applauds the suggestion, as long as it’s done right.

Marcus argues that it’s risky to make people pay for what they now get for free, but that this city needs billions for dollars to spruce up transit, infrastructure, parks and public housing.

Marcus also suggests people might drive less, reducing congestion in a city plagued by &*#$ congestion. And, God knows, if you’ve had to wait to get on the @%*& subway, you wouldn’t mind a little money being spent.

Mr. Dachis has several points, among them that the city needs to get the price right.

Personally, I’m uneasy, but not hugely so. I appreciate the arguments in favour of the tolls, but I believe we pay taxes for the general good of society, and that includes transit and transportation.

I may not be the best judge, though, since I also think WiFi should be deemed crucial infrastructure in this day and age, and free for all.

And while we’re at it, Toronto officials should pay attention to a C.D. Howe report released this week, which warns that budgets in most of our big cities are “a mess.”

This report card by C.D. Howe’s Mr. Dachis, William Robson and Jennifer Tsao gave Toronto and Winnipeg an “F" for annual reports “that do not match their financial reports, approved weeks after their fiscal years had started.”

They weren’t talking about amounts spent, but rather what and how the public is told.

“In nearly all Canada’s larger cities, obscure financial reports – notably inconsistent presentations of key numbers in budgets and end-of-year financial reports – hamper legislators, ratepayers and voters seeking to hold their municipal governments to account,” said Ms. Tsao, Mr. Robson and Mr. Dachis.

“Simple questions like, ‘How much does your municipal government plan to spend this year?’ or ‘How much did it spend last year?’ are hard or impossible for a non-expert citizen or councilor to answer.”

The new Toronto?