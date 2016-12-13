Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Travis Edward Vader, 38, is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Travis Edward Vader, 38, is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

An Alberta man convicted of killing two missing seniors says he was humiliated with a strip search and subjected to horrendous conditions while in custody.

Travis Vader is testifying at his sentencing hearing in Edmonton.

He was convicted earlier this year of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished on a camping trip to British Columbia.

Defence lawyer Nathan Whitling is asking the court to stay the conviction or reduce the sentence because of the mistreatment.

He has suggested a four- to six-year sentence and the Crown is asking for a life term.

