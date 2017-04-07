Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering condolences to Sweden after at least four people were killed and several others injured in Stockholm in what that country is calling a terror attack.

At least 15 people were left wounded, some seriously, after a stolen beer truck drove down a pedestrian street in the Swedish capital and crashed into a department store.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven describes the crash as a terror attack.

In a statement, Trudeau says Canada strongly condemns such acts.

The incident followed a similar attack in London last month when a man drove a car into pedestrians on a bridge, then tried to rush onto the grounds of Parliament before he was shot and killed.

Trudeau says he and his wife are praying for a speedy recovery for the injured in Stockholm.

“Canada grieves with our Swedish friends in this difficult time and we offer all possible assistance,” the prime minister said in his statement on Friday.

“We will continue working with our international partners and allies, including Sweden, to fight terrorism and help prevent these senseless acts.”

Report Typo/Error