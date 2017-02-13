TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Trudeau heads to Washington



Justin Trudeau arrives in Washington this morning for his big meeting with Donald Trump. Jobs and security are expected to dominate discussion, with Trudeau likely avoiding talk of Trump’s now on-hold immigration ban. The two have differing worldviews when it comes to issues like refugees, and “the pressure to protect economic interests might force [Trudeau] away from his own political identity,” Campbell Clark writes. On that note, he needs to convince Trump that the foundation of NAFTA is “worth salvaging,” Barrie McKenna argues.



Crossing into Canada



Asylum seekers are continuing to make their way into Canada from the United States. Over the weekend, 42 people crossed the border and claimed refugee status in Quebec, and another 20 in Manitoba. More than 400 refugee claimants crossed into Manitoba so far in the Canadian Border Service Agency’s 2016-2017 fiscal year. In 2013-2014, that number was only 68.



Adele nabs four Grammys, but Beyoncé steals the show



Adele won five awards at the 2017 Grammys, including album of the year for 25. Her tribute to George Michael suffered a minor setback when she had to restart the performance. Rap group A Tribe Called Quest made waves during their performance, slamming Trump for “perpetuating all the evil.” And while Beyoncé didn’t win big, she still won the night, Brad Wheeler writes. The late, great David Bowie posthumously picked up four Grammys for his work on Blackstar, including best rock song and alternative music album. Toronto’s very own Drake grabbed a pair of awards for his viral hit Hotline Bling.



The future of a polygamous B.C. community



Earlier this month, two people from a polygamous B.C. community of Bountiful were convicted of removing a child from Canada for a sexual purpose. They had taken a 13-year-old girl to the U.S. to marry the now-jailed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Warren Jeffs. The conviction, and another upcoming trial, leave the future of the community up in the air. “What’s happening in British Columbia is of great significance to the whole story of Mormon fundamentalism,” said a professor at Utah’s Brigham Young University. But an Alberta professor who has studied alternative religions thinks this may embolden the community, leading many members to believe they’re being persecuted for their beliefs.



World stocks and bond yields rose on Monday, lifted by a re-emergence of so-called “Trump trades” as investors bet that the U.S. president’s tax reform plans will boost economic growth and corporate profits. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each rose 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. Oil prices dipped slightly after strong gains on Friday on reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 per cent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.



Valentine’s Day



Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Here are few things you may want to read in anticipation: a chocolate cake recipe; distinctly Canadian romantic getaways; how to add a touch of Valentine’s Day to your spring style; and Canadian authors share their romantic “deal-breaker” books.



With Trump, sunny ways is Trudeau’s best play



“[Trudeau] will sit down in the Oval Office with the most vindictive, needy and thin-skinned U.S. leader since Richard Nixon. It just so happens that Nixon became president shortly after Trudeau’s father became prime minister. The Republican President came to office on a protectionist platform that sent Canadian officials into conniptions. … To avoid a repeat of history, Trudeau will need to take a kinder, gentler approach than his father to advance Canada’s interests in the face of a moody President. Pierre Trudeau did not suffer fools. For his country’s sake, his son may have to, even if it angers his supporters back home.” – Konrad Yakabuski



Don’t count Kevin O’Leary out of Conservative leadership race



“Kevin O’Leary needs to be taken seriously. People with deep ties to the Conservative Party are backing him. Former prime minister Stephen Harper is not opposed to having Mr. O’Leary as his successor. His team says it has recruited 14,000 new members in three weeks and, most important, the candidate may have more facility in French than we think. There is a very real chance that Kevin O’Leary could take on Justin Trudeau in 2019.” – John Ibbitson



Helping a loved one make healthier choices



As you’ve probably realized, criticizing or nagging someone won’t lead to them making healthier choices; the motivation has to come from within. Here are four tips for how you can help: 1. Be patient and supportive. 2. Be a positive health model. 3. Communicate. 4. Abandon judgment – of your loved one and yourself.



Joseph Brant’s last child dies



Feb. 13, 1867: The death of Catherine John, the last surviving child of renowned war chief and diplomat Joseph Brant, prompted The Globe to wax eloquent about the Mohawk leader’s legacy. Brant, whose indigenous name was Thayendanegea, had lived an illustrious life that saw him command First Nations troops on the side of the British in the U.S. Revolutionary War. He and his followers “continued true and fought to the last for the Crown,” The Globe said. But Brant also worked tirelessly – although not entirely successfully – to unite indigenous nations and try to preserve their land. He did negotiate the huge land grant to the Mohawks along the banks of the Grand River in Ontario. As for his daughter, The Globe described her as “tall, handsome – even in her old age – and of queenly bearing.” She was to be buried “close to the tomb of her valiant father.” – Richard Blackwell



