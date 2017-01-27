Welcome to Morning Update, The Globe and Mail’s revamped newsletter for the day’s big stories. Let us know what you think.

Trudeau ending cash-for-access fundraisers



Justin Trudeau is putting an end to controversial cash-for-access fundraisers. Under new rules, fundraisers will need to be advertised publicly ahead of time and held in publicly accessible spaces. A public report on each fundraiser will also need to be released that includes donation totals and attendee numbers. The rules will apply to cabinet ministers, federal party leaders and leadership candidates. The Globe and Mail has reported extensively on elite fundraisers in private homes, some featuring Trudeau in attendance, that are not disclosed to the public. Trudeau had defended the practice even though it contradicted his own open government guidelines that say “there should be no preferential access, or appearance of preferential access” in exchange for political donations.



The obstacles of a border-wall tax



Donald Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer says that the border wall with Mexico will be paid for by a 20-per-cent tax on imports from that country and others where the U.S. runs a trade deficit. But turning that tax into reality won’t be easy: All revenue bills need to originate in the U.S. Congress, and you can be sure lobbyists in the many sectors that benefit from trade with Mexico will be voicing opposition. Not to mention the impact it would have on American consumers: “This irony is that the effort to promote jobs in the United States will make buying goods in this country much more expensive for those very people this is intended to help,” said a former high-level American diplomat involved in Latin American affairs. (for subscribers)



Ex-Montreal mayor found guilty



Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum has been found guilty of eight corruption-related charges. The charges centre around taking bribes from real-estate developers and engineering executives while he was a mayor of a Montreal borough. Applebaum, who fainted in the courtroom as the verdict was being read, faces up to five years in jail. Sentencing arguments will take place on Feb. 15.



A possible party merger in Alberta



Alberta Wildrose Leader Brian Jean says he’s open to merging with the province’s Progressive Conservative party in order to beat the NDP in the 2019 election. PC leadership contender and former federal politician Jason Kenney has made merging the two right-wing parties a key part of his platform. Jean had originally brushed aside talk of a merger, but now says if it happens he would run for leadership of the united party.



The greenback recovered another half a per cent against a basket of currencies Friday after President Donald Trump suggested he will push ahead with a 20-per-cent border tax on Mexico. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 6 a.m., while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were little changed. Oil prices slipped on Friday. Brent crude futures were down 69 cents while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 48 cents at 6 a.m.



Wynne says no to Toronto tolls



Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will announce today that she’s shutting down Toronto Mayor John Tory’s plan to add road tolls to the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway. Wynne has been under pressure to block Tory’s plan, which would have affected many drivers, including suburban residents who commute to Toronto for work. Wynne is also expected to say that she’ll be directing more gas-tax revenue to municipalities, which would make up for at least part of the cash the toll roads were expected to generate.



World leaders need to stand up to Trump



"By remaining mum, Trudeau and his global counterparts are normalizing this man’s behaviour. Trump is a classic bully, and bullies thrive on the silence of their victims. … Our political leaders must always have the courage to indict conduct that deserves to be indicted. Even if the object of their wrath is the most powerful person on Earth.” – Gary Mason



The future of the Canadian media industry



“If Canadian news outlets get the massive federal bailout that a new think-tank report is calling for, they might want to send a thank-you note to Donald Trump. … While the report doesn’t say so explicitly, it implies the election of a Trump-like figure, a politician who repeatedly threatens a free press and lies without shame, is a serious possibility in Canada if the news industry, crippled by titanic shifts in technology and consumer preferences, doesn’t receive some additional government assistance.” – Simon Houpt



Winter: When fresh fruit options are limited



Frozen and canned fruit aren’t quite as nutritious as their fresh versions, although they do come close. The canning process gets rid of a bit of vitamin C, but most of the vitamin and mineral content stays intact. But make sure to stick to unsweetened options, not those canned packages that are loaded with syrup. Dried fruits are also an acceptable option, but they do have more calories than their fresh counterparts.



The Outer Space Treaty is signed



Jan. 27, 1967: It’s a treaty that brought arms control to the moon. As the Cold War foes of the 1950s built, tested and deployed an ever-growing arsenal of nuclear weapons, perhaps it was inevitable they would look to the heavens. Outer space offered enemies the promise of unmatched vantage points for missiles as well as untouched planets on which to amass weapons of mass destruction, the thinking went. Such fears were fed by Russia’s highly secretive space program that was tied to its military. But an agreement signed on this day by the United States, Soviet Union and the United Kingdom prevented the arms race from reaching space. The Outer Space Treaty declared the moon and other celestial bodies were to be used only for peaceful purposes and that there would be no claims of sovereignty on any planet. Astronauts, the pact read, were to be regarded as “envoys of mankind,” never enemy combatants. – Eric Atkins



