Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman burns sage during a rally for missing and murdered indigenous women on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A woman burns sage during a rally for missing and murdered indigenous women on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau urged to act at Parliament Hill vigil for missing, murdered women Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid his respects today to Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women, but he was met with skepticism from some family members who fear the government is dragging its heels.

The ceremony on Parliament Hill included a tribute to award-winning Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, whose body was discovered last month in the Rideau River.

Ottawa police are treating the death as suspicious, although officers did not originally suspect foul play.

Pootoogook’s second cousin Sytukie Joamie pressed Trudeau to go beyond words to address systemic discrimination of indigenous people.

Laurie Odjick, who has been looking for her daughter Maisy since 2008, invoked what she considers the inaction of the House of Commons when she called it a “house of broken promises.”

The annual Parliament Hill vigil had a different tone this year because the Liberal government has embarked on a federal inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women, although Odjick says she fears the process could be traumatic to the families of victims.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New funding to complement indigenous women inquiry: Minister (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog