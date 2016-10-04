Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid his respects today to Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women, but he was met with skepticism from some family members who fear the government is dragging its heels.

The ceremony on Parliament Hill included a tribute to award-winning Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, whose body was discovered last month in the Rideau River.

Ottawa police are treating the death as suspicious, although officers did not originally suspect foul play.

Pootoogook’s second cousin Sytukie Joamie pressed Trudeau to go beyond words to address systemic discrimination of indigenous people.

Laurie Odjick, who has been looking for her daughter Maisy since 2008, invoked what she considers the inaction of the House of Commons when she called it a “house of broken promises.”

The annual Parliament Hill vigil had a different tone this year because the Liberal government has embarked on a federal inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women, although Odjick says she fears the process could be traumatic to the families of victims.

