Photo illustration

Donald Trump is creeping into Canada.

Of course there are differences, but just look at what Tory leadership hopefuls Tony Clement and Kellie Leitch have had to say.

Mr. Clement, who has had a long political career that has included cabinet posts, says he’d like to lock up people we think might become terrorists if they can’t be monitored 24/7.

“If they are so dangerous to the Canadian population that they deserve a peace bond slapped on them, I would put it you that unless we can surveil them 24/7, they should be incarcerated,” he told reporters this week.

(Given his love of music, I’ll point out to him the Elvis hit Jailhouse Rock: “You should’ve heard those knocked out jailbirds sing.”)

Then there’s Ms. Leitch, who wants to screen immigrants for “anti-Canadian values.”

(If you want to get into Canada, you’d better like hockey?)