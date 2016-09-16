A different look at the news
- Trump creeps into Canada: Meet Clement and Leitch
- In Ontario, 2+2=4
- About Vancouver real estate ...
- Quote of the week
- Taking the temperature of U.S. politics
- What to watch and read this weekend
- What to watch for (and ponder) in the coming days
The past week
A movie poster I'd love to see ...
Donald Trump is creeping into Canada.
Of course there are differences, but just look at what Tory leadership hopefuls Tony Clement and Kellie Leitch have had to say.
Mr. Clement, who has had a long political career that has included cabinet posts, says he’d like to lock up people we think might become terrorists if they can’t be monitored 24/7.
“If they are so dangerous to the Canadian population that they deserve a peace bond slapped on them, I would put it you that unless we can surveil them 24/7, they should be incarcerated,” he told reporters this week.
(Given his love of music, I’ll point out to him the Elvis hit Jailhouse Rock: “You should’ve heard those knocked out jailbirds sing.”)
Then there’s Ms. Leitch, who wants to screen immigrants for “anti-Canadian values.”
(If you want to get into Canada, you’d better like hockey?)
News flash: Wynne pledges better school math skills
Another movie poster I'd love to see ...
A word to those would-be immigrants who’d like to get past Ms. Leitch’s screening: Talk about the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets. Now that’s Canadian.
My colleague Kathy Tomlinson has spent a lot of time telling readers about the Vancouver market, which is showing signs of fatigue and recently has been subject to a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers.
Here’s what she has to say:
“When I run with my dog in the morning something strikes me as very wrong – the sight of so many people without homes and so many homes without people. We all like to feel that if we work hard to support our families, if we pay our taxes and play by the rules, we will be treated fairly in return; our kids will have the same opportunities we did, and our institutions will work diligently on our behalf to ensure that happens.
“But with so much money at stake, when homes become commodities to be bought and sold for quick profits, the system can break down, along with people’s confidence in it. It becomes skewed in favour of attracting capital instead of ensuring fairness. And as long as no one’s paying attention, the problem gets worse; more and more business is done in the shadows with few if any consequences. But nothing dissipates a shadow – or gets policy makers’ attention – quicker that the glare of the media spotlight. And that’s why I love what I do.”
- Kathy Tomlinson: Out of the shadows
- Kathy Tomlinson and Erin Anderssen: B.C. urges Ottawa to crack down
- Bill Curry: CRA launches review of B.C. speculators
- Kathy Tomlinson: Bank mortgage guidelines favour foreign buyers
- Tamsin McMahon: Vancouver plunge drags down Canadian sales totals
- B.C. sitting pretty (if it doesn't wreck its housing market
Read more
Quote of the week
“Somewhere between a Great Depression and a recovery.”
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on the world economy
A comment I'd love to hear ...
“Call it doctor-patient confidentiality.”
- Clinton 'fit to serve,' doctor says in letter
- Editorial: Please feel free to cough, Mrs. Clinton
- John Ibbitson: Trump's Oz appearance was a triumph
- Ilina Ghosh: Where Trump and Clinton stand on issues
- Tu Thanh Ha: Some of Trump's most incendiary comments
- Paul Koring: Clinton, Trump present different styles, messages
- Tu Thanh Ha: Some of Trump's most incendiary comments
Read more
Your weekend
Be it movies, TV or books, we’ve got you covered.
Find out why my colleague Barry Hertz considers Blair Witch a “stripped-down creep show,” and why Joseph Gordon-Levitt struggles against the weak script of Snowden.
And if you’re the type who just can’t miss the Emmys, my friend John Doyle says we’re in for something fresh, funny and intriguing Sunday night. But serious, too, about great television. Back to the funny: The show boasts Jimmy Kimmel as host, with presenters like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Or skip the tube, and read a book. But first, read what Doug Saunders, our international affairs columnist, has to say about The Return of History: Conflict, Migration, and Geopolitics in the Twenty-First Century, by Jennifer Welsh, a political scientist of Métis descent.
And I’m not sure what age constitutes midlife any more, but take a peek at my colleague Dave McGinn’s piece if you’re worried about such a crisis. Here’s what Dave has to say:
“Feeling anxious in your 40s or 50s? Do you wonder what we even know about midlife, and what research says about how it can affect the rest of our lives? In a new series for The Globe’s Life section, I’m exploring the current thinking about midlife, beginning with this look at what has for too long been, in the words of one author, an ‘invisible decade.’”
- Barry Hertz: Blair Witch is a thrill ride
- Barry Hertz: Stone fails to bring Snowden's story to life
- Julia Cooper: Bridget Jones' Baby is a plucky return
- John Doyle: At last, an Emmy Awards that's fresh
- Doug Saunders: Welsh probes future of liberal democracies
- Dave McGinn: Are your 40s rock bottom?
Read more
The week ahead
Justin Trudeau heads Monday to the Big Apple, where he’ll attend the United Nations General Assembly. Our Michelle Zilio, who will be in New York with him, says Mr. Trudeau will focus on refugees, peacekeeping and climate change in his speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday. Mr. Trudeau will also attend the Refugee and Migration Summit, hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and co-host U.S. President Barack Obama’s Leaders’ Summit on Refugees. Hovering over Mr. Trudeau’s first General Assembly as Prime Minister is Canada’s intention to seek a seat on the UN Security Council in 2021. His visit comes after years of chilly Canada-UN relations under the previous Conservative government, which failed to win a Security Council seat in 2010.
On the U.S. presidential campaign trail, our correspondent Joanna Slater says both candidates will be buckling down to the essential task, winning over the voters they need for victory. Here’s a quick dispatch from her:
“Mr. Trump's schedule is focused on crucial swing states: He’ll travel to Florida on Monday, North Carolina on Tuesday and Ohio on Wednesday. Ms. Clinton, meanwhile, holds a rally in Philadelphia on Monday. Winning Pennsylvania is crucial to blocking Mr. Trump's route to the presidency and Ms. Clinton is leading in polls there, but she is trying to increase enthusiasm among harder-to-motivate groups of voters like millennials. Ms. Clinton will also drop by the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN. She plans to hold talks with Ukraine's president, Petro Poroshenko, a riposte to Mr. Trump's recent praise of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Ms. Clinton will also reportedly make an economic speech in Florida. By the end of the week, attention will start to turn to the most anticipated event of the campaign, the first head-to-head debate between the two candidates, which will take place Sept. 26 in Long Island, N.Y.”
You can always skip the movies and the Emmys and ponder interest rates instead. Some people actually do. Indeed, there may well be more eyes glued to Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve, given the market angst of late, looking for any hint of timing on the next rate hike. And don’t expect much. This, from Royal Bank of Canada: “Given the preponderance of softer economic data over recent weeks (which also came with a disinflationary whiff), we find it extremely unlikely that the [Fed] will decide to raise rates at the upcoming confab.”
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad