Investigators and rescue workers have arrived at the site of a Cessna plane crash along the Mouchalagane River in northern Quebec.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon between Fermont and the Manic-5 hydro generating station.

Two passengers were killed – a 55-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., and a 38-year-old man from St-Maurice, a town in central Quebec.

Police said today that preparations were being made to transport their bodies from the site.

The pilot of the Cessna 206 was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to a Quebec City hospital with serious burns.

Quebec provincial police are collecting evidence from the scene and hope to speak with two hunters who were friends of the victims and who were reportedly around the site when the plane crashed.

The information gathered by police technicians will be transferred to the Transportation Safety Board for its investigation.

