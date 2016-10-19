Two provincial byelections have been called for Nov. 17 to fill vacant seats in the Ottawa-Vanier and Niagara-West Glanbrook ridings.

Word of the byelections first came from former provincial ombudsman Andre Marin, the Progressive Conservative candidate in Ottawa-Vanier, who posted the date in a tweet – then quickly removed it – before the official announcement by Elections Ontario.

Premier Kathleen Wynne called the Ottawa-Vanier byelection to replace former attorney general Madeleine Meilleur, who quit the long-held Liberal seat last summer.

The Niagara-West Glanbrook seat was vacated by former Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak, who resigned last month.

It’s not the first time a byelection date came from a candidate instead of Elections Ontario.

It was the Liberal candidate in Scarborough-Rouge River who first announced that byelection would be held Sept. 1.

