Two of the five men wounded most seriously in Sunday’s brazen shooting at a Quebec City mosque remain in critical condition and will be operated on today, health authorities said early Tuesday.

“We expect them to survive,” said Julien Clément, medical director of the traumatology department at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec. “But what we still don’t know is the longer-term consequences of their injuries. It’s too early to say.”

Six men were killed and 19 others injured in one of the country’s worst mass shootings when a gunman stormed into the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec Sunday evening and took aim at those gathered for evening prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old Laval University student has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Of the 19 people injured, five remained in hospital as of Monday morning but one was subsequently released, Mr. Clément said. Of the four still being treated, two are in stable condition and recovering and require no more immediate medical intervention, he said.

The other two men are in critical condition after being hit with bullets in various areas of their bodies. One was underdoing surgery early Tuesday while Mr. Clément was providing an update to the media, he said. The other was scheduled to undergo surgery later in the day, he said.

Mr. Clément struck a positive tone about the two men’s prognosis despite the seriousness of their wounds. He added that they are young men in the 30s and 40s and were treated relatively quickly, which boosts their chances of recovery.

The two men arrived at hospital with massive hemorrhaging. Doctors put them in medically-induced comas to better control the situation. Mr. Clément refused to release any detailed information about their identities, citing patient confidentiality.

“Certainly they will have big scars and several weeks of rehabilitation,” Mr. Clément said. “The patients that are in most critical condition could have more complications as things evolve.”

The update came as the police continued their investigation into the shooting and after thousands of people gathered for evening vigils across Canada in solidarity with the families and friends of the victims. Among those killed was a university professor and a shop keeper – men who came to Canada in search of a better life in a quiet part of the world. All were fathers, most to young children.

“In the face of something like this, no way can you stay silent or just stay home,” said Dominique Fortin, a senior provincial civil servant in Quebec City.

“I couldn’t not be here,” said Khaled, a regular mosque attendee who knew several of the six men who lost their lives. He declined to give his last name, saying he did not want to be identified after the attack and his wife and two children don’t want to live the house alone.

“The people here in Quebec City, and in Canada, they don’t agree with this kind of violence. They are against it and that’s why I still have hope.”

With files from André Picard and Sean Gordon

