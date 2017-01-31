Two of the five men wounded most seriously in Sunday’s brazen shooting at a Quebec City mosque remain in critical condition and will be operated on today, health authorities said early Tuesday.

“We expect them to survive,” said Julien Clément, medical director of the traumatology department at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec. “But what we still don’t know is the longer-term consequences of their injuries. It’s too early to say,” Dr. Clément said.

Six men were killed and 19 others injured in one of the country’s worst mass shootings when a gunman stormed into the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec Sunday evening and started firing at those gathered for evening prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27 year-old Laval University student, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Quebec has sent a missive to all chiefs of police across the province to step up surveillance of all places of worship, particularly mosques, Martin Coiteux, the Public Security Minister, told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting Tuesday in Quebec City. He also promised closer collaboration with communities targeted by threats.

“We will continue to ensure security across our territory,” Mr. Coiteux said.

Of the 19 people injured in Sunday’s attack, five remained in hospital as of Monday morning but one was subsequently released, Mr. Clément said. Of the four still being treated, two are in stable condition and recovering and require no more immediate medical intervention, he said.

The other two men are in critical condition after being hit with bullets in various areas of their bodies. One was undergoing surgery early Tuesday while Mr. Clément was providing an update to the media, he said. The other was scheduled to undergo surgery later in the day, he said.

Mr. Clément struck a positive tone about the two men’s prognosis despite the seriousness of their wounds. He added that they are young men in their 30s and 40s and were treated relatively quickly, which boosts their chances of recovery.

The two men arrived at hospital with massive hemorrhaging. Doctors put them in medically induced comas to better control the situation. Mr. Clément refused to released any detailed information about their identities, citing patient confidentiality.

“Certainly they will have big scars and several weeks of rehabilitation,” Mr. Clément said. “The patients that are in most critical condition could have more complications as things evolve.”

The update came as the police pursue their investigation into the shooting. The mosque is still considered a crime scene and members of the community still haven’t been able to retrieve their personal belongings from the building parking lot, said Mohamed Yangui, president of the mosque. Worshippers have been attending a mosque nearby as they wait for confirmation they can return to the site.

Meanwhile, questions continued about how this could have happened and what it means.

Thousands of people gathered for evening vigils Monday across Canada in solidarity with the families and friends of the victims. But it is in Quebec where the consequences, both personal and societal, will be the most acute.

“In the face of something like this, no way can you stay silent or just stay home,” said Dominique Fortin, a senior provincial civil servant who took time to remember in Quebec City.

“I couldn’t not be here,” said Khaled, a regular mosque attendee who knew several of the six men who lost their lives. He declined to give his last name, saying he did not want to be identified after the attack and his wife and two children don’t want to leave the house alone.

“The people here in Quebec City, and in Canada, they don’t agree with this kind of violence. They are against it and that’s why I still have hope.”

Premier Philippe Couillard rejected suggestions Tuesday that the attack exposed the failure of Quebeckers of different races and religions to live peacefully together. He said the vigils proved Quebec is in general a welcoming and generous society.

“Every society has to deal with demons,” Mr. Couillard said. “Our society is not perfect, none is. These demons are named xenophobia, racism, exclusion. They are present here. We need to recognize that and act together to show the direction we want our society to evolve.”

Mr. Couillard challenged Quebeckers to talk more frequently and deeply with people of different communities in an effort to build understanding. He said people shouldn’t believe that everything gets resolved by laws and regulations.

“Let’s look to the future,” the premier said. “I think this incident will be a turning point for Quebec. I think there will be a before and after. And I think there will be a way for us to put forward again our values and to express them. I’ve done that and I’ll continue to do that.”

With files from reporters André Picard and Sean Gordon

