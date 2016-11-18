Two retired police officers in northern Quebec are facing rape and sexual assault charges dating back more than 20 years.

Crown officials announced today that two out of the 35 police officers accused of abuse will face criminal charges.

One retired provincial police officer has been charged with sexual abuse and assault going back to the early 1990s.

The second retired officer with the native police force of Schefferville Que., has been charged with three counts, including rape and sexual assault, dating back to the 1980s.

Montreal police were brought in to Val-d’Or., Quebec, 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal, in order to investigate reports that aboriginal women alleged they were assaulted by officers sometime before April 4.

Crown officials say they didn’t have enough evidence to lay charges against the police officers based in Val-d’Or.

Both retired officers facing charges used to work in Schefferville, Que., in the remote northeastern part of the province.

