Two small planes have collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.

One of them has landed in the parking lot of the Promenades Saint-Bruno.

It is not known how many people were aboard the planes.

A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping centre has been evacuated.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang.

The name Cargair could be seen on parts of the plane in the parking lot.

Cargair is a pilot-training academy based in nearby Longueuil.

The company did not want to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error