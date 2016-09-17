Rockstar Bono is praising Canada as a leader in the global fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

“It’s just great to see Canada leading on this,” he said in a Saturday morning speech in Montreal. “You’ve always been ahead of the curve in realizing we can do more if the international community works together and subsuming your ego into the grand plan.”

Bono was joined onstage by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates for the second day of an international donor conference that hopes to raise $13-billion to replenish the Global Fund for the fight against these three major infectious diseases.

The U2 frontman and humanitarian also saluted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to equality, especially to girls and women in poverty.

“The world hears you when you say ‘poverty is sexist,“’ he said.

“‘Je suis fan du Canada,“’ he continued in French to applause.

The Irish musician also met privately with Trudeau.

In his own keynote address, Gates said the funds raised during the conference would help get more people into treatment and keep the three deadly infectious diseases under control.

“The commitments we’re making here in Montreal are an opportunity to show that even in challenging times, we still care and we’re willing to invest in the things that will make a more equitable, prosperous and secure world for people everywhere,” Gates said.

Trudeau is hosting the conference, which is designed to show Canadian leadership on the international stage ahead of what is expected to be his first address to the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Canada has already promised more than $800-million for the 2017-19 funding period.

