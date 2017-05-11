The United Nations children’s agency is urging Justin Trudeau to press his fellow G7 leaders to do more to help vulnerable and isolated refugee children who face rampant sexual and physical abuse.

A senior UNICEF official wants the prime minister to push for progress on a serious aspect of the global refugee crisis – children travelling alone without adult supervision – while in Sicily later this month for the G7 summit.

UN Assistant Secretary General Justin Forsythe, the deputy executive director of UNICEF, says all G7 countries need to do more to address the exploitation of children crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

He says 90 per cent of children making that journey are classified as “unaccompanied” and face no end of misery, including sexual slavery and detention during their flight, and further discrimination in some European countries.

Forsythe says Trudeau’s openness to Syrian refugees and his development focus on helping girls in poor countries give him the political capital to push his fellow leaders to accept more unaccompanied child migrants.

Forsythe singled out Britain and France as two countries that need to do more.

Report Typo/Error