Unfounded sexual-assault allegations, explained



On Friday, The Globe and Mail published an investigation that revealed Canadian police dismiss one in five sexual assault claims as unfounded. That means the detective thinks the complaint is baseless; in other words, a crime wasn’t attempted, and didn’t occur. Every year, more than 5,000 allegations across the country fall into this category. In response to The Globe’s investigation, police in London, Ont., say they’re reviewing how sex-assault complaints are handled and will be reviewing every unfounded case going back to 2010.



Real unfounded cases, from malicious or mistaken reports, are estimated to only account for 2 to 8 per cent of complaints. Once labelled unfounded, those numbers aren’t included in national statistics. This makes it seem like police are receiving fewer sex-assault complaints than they do, creating an impression that more claims lead to arrests. But unfounded rates vary dramatically by police force. Toronto’s unfounded rate is 7 per cent. But in London it’s 30 per cent, and in Saint John, the rate is 51 per cent. Find out what the rate is in your community.



Trump’s immigration order goes to court



The legal battle over Donald Trump’s immigration order could last all year and make its way to the Supreme Court. On Friday, a federal judge blocked the order that prevented citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Then yesterday an appeals court rejected the government’s attempt to reinstate it. With the order temporarily lifted, some people who were unable to board their flights to the U.S. just a week ago are now making their way into the country. Lawyers at airports have played no small part in assisting those arrivals. The appeals court could still reinstate Trump’s order as soon as today, but one legal expert says past precedent points to them keeping the judge’s decision in effect.



Brady and the Patriots pull off historic win



Tom Brady picked up his fifth Super Bowl ring and the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots scored three touchdowns to send the game to overtime, where they completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Lady Gaga kicked off her half-time performance with abbreviated versions of God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land, before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance of “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”



Not enough French-immersion teachers in Canada



More and more parents are looking to sign their children up for French immersion, and Canadian schools are struggling to keep up with the demand. While many school districts have wait lists for teachers, there is a shortage of applicants with second-language proficiency. “If we were in manufacturing I would tell our salespeople to stop selling immersion. We are running very low on inventory,” said one school district’s HR manager. Meanwhile, some B.C. schools are testing out report cards without letter grades, focusing on feedback instead.



MORNING MARKETS



Investors sought clarity on Monday in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties but gave the benefit of the doubt to shares and the dollar, lifting both. A heavy week of corporate earnings was a major driver on stocks markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX was up marginally by about 5:30 a.m. ET, while London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up 0.2 per cent. New York futures were also up. Oil prices rose on concern about any extension of new U.S. sanctions imposed on major oil producer Iran over that country’s missile program.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Possible discharge for man who beheaded Greyhound passenger



Will Baker, the Manitoba man found not criminally responsible in the 2008 Greyhound bus beheading, could get a complete discharge today. Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, has already been living freely since last year, with some conditions. If he gets a full discharge, Baker wouldn’t have to undergo yearly reviews or follow conditions that include being supervised while taking medication.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Why are police calling so many sex-assault complaints ‘unfounded’?



“This cold clerical error is depriving the public of an accurate picture of the magnitude of sexual assault in Canada. Worse, the outmoded policing behind it is robbing victims – the vast majority of whom are women – of a consistent application of justice, and making their difficult choice to press charges even more fraught.” – Globe editorial



A message to the Muslim children left fatherless



“To the 17 boys and girls who have lost their fathers in a senseless act of hateful violence: I’m sorry Canadians failed you. Despite our best efforts to alert decision-makers that we feared the rise of Islamophobia in Canada, including in Quebec, it wasn’t enough to save your fathers.” – Amira Elghawaby, communications director, National Council of Canadian Muslims



What will Trump do next?



“What [Bank of Canada Governor Stephen] Poloz desperately needs is a model to predict what Mr. Trump will do next. … The new U.S. President has emerged as the greatest source of global economic uncertainty. Armed with a Twitter account, a pen and his mouth, Mr. Trump and his team are whipsawing stocks, currencies and bond markets, on a near-daily basis. His outbursts about trade and immigration are sowing fear and uncertainty among business leaders, governments and central bankers.” – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)



HEALTH PRIMER



Another reason to keep your children active



Physical activity may help reduce the risk of depression in children, according to a new study. Previous research found a correlation between teens and adults exercising and reduced rates of depression, but this report says that it can make a difference starting at age 6.



MOMENT IN TIME



Ontario’s gold rush



Feb. 6, 1867: The discovery of gold on John Richardson’s farm in 1866 near Madoc, Ont., northwest of Kingston, prompted a gold rush in the region that was in full swing by 1867. In early February, The Globe described several gold finds in the area, one of them on “Mr. Martin’s lot, adjoining Kellar’s Bridge, about two miles north of the Richardson mine.” The reporter had seen with his own eyes a sample from another site on the Bobcaygeon road, “proving beyond a doubt that gold really exists in the townships north of Lindsay.” The story added a note of caution, because “scarcely a day passes but we hear of some fresh discovery having been made. As a general rule, however, the discoverers are very chary about imparting any particulars, lest they should lose the reward of their skill, labour, and patience.” There wasn’t actually much gold though, and within a few years the boom had fizzled. – Richard Blackwell



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

